Turkey's president Erdogan to Israel on Gaza strikes: 'Stop this madness'

ByMallika Soni
Oct 28, 2023 02:28 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israel announced an expanded ground operation as it knocked out communications and created a near-blackout of information in the Gaza Strip.

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel to "immediately stop this madness" and end its "attacks" on targets in Gaza as Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. Israel announced an expanded ground operation as it knocked out communications and created a near-blackout of information in the Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas War: Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks on during a press conference.(AFP)

"The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Israel must immediately stop this madness and end its attacks,” he asserted. This comes as Israel has been building up to a ground invasion since Hamas crossed the border on October 7 and killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and took 229 hostages. More than 7,300 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes on the territory, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also encouraged heavy turnout for a rally in support of Palestinians in Istanbul saying, “We will declare loud and clear that we stand alongside the Palestinian people against Israel's persecution.”

What is happening in Palestine?

With expanded ground operations in the territory, the Israeli military signaled a move closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza meant to crush Hamas. The Palestinian telecom provider- Paltel- said that the bombardment caused “complete disruption” of internet, cellular and landline services. The enclave’s 2.3 million people were largely cut off from contact with the outside world as only a few satellite phones continued to function.

The UN health agency and other aid groups said that were unable to communicate with their teams in the Gaza Strip. Tedros Adhanom, head of the World Health Organization, said that the blackout has made it “impossible for ambulances to reach the injured.”

“We are still out of touch with our staff and health facilities. I’m worried about their safety,” he wrote on X. Meanwhile, UNWRA, the UN agency for refugees, announced that its 58 staff members had been killed by Israeli airstrikes.

Guillemette Thomas, Palestinian territories medical coordinator for Doctors Without Borders, said as per The Associated Press, “The situation is very difficult. We can’t communicate with our team. We don’t know whether they are safe.”

