News / World News / UAE asks UN Security Council to meet on Gaza: ‘As soon as possible’

UAE asks UN Security Council to meet on Gaza: ‘As soon as possible’

Reuters |
Oct 28, 2023 10:40 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The 15-member council could meet as early as Sunday, diplomats said.

The United Arab Emirates asked the United Nations Security Council on Saturday to meet "as soon as possible" following Israel's expanded ground operations in Gaza and the disconnection of telecommunications networks, diplomats said.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli army soldiers sit atop a tracked vehicle at a position in the upper Galilee region of northern Israel.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli army soldiers sit atop a tracked vehicle at a position in the upper Galilee region of northern Israel.(AFP)

The 15-member council could meet as early as Sunday, diplomats said, and the UAE has asked for U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths and Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the U.N. agency providing aid to Palestinians (UNRWA), to brief.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out