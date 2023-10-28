UAE asks UN Security Council to meet on Gaza: ‘As soon as possible’
Reuters |
Oct 28, 2023 10:40 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: The 15-member council could meet as early as Sunday, diplomats said.
The United Arab Emirates asked the United Nations Security Council on Saturday to meet "as soon as possible" following Israel's expanded ground operations in Gaza and the disconnection of telecommunications networks, diplomats said.
The 15-member council could meet as early as Sunday, diplomats said, and the UAE has asked for U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths and Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the U.N. agency providing aid to Palestinians (UNRWA), to brief.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Israel
- Gaza
- United Arab Emirates