Vladimir Putin warns on Gaza toll after talks with Mideast leaders
Israel-Hamas War: Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to co-ordinate with all "constructive partners" to stop the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians.
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalation of the Israel-Palestinian conflict with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and the Palestinian Authority on Monday and said any form of violence against civilians was unacceptable, the Kremlin said.
In the conversations, "there was also serious concern about the likelihood of the conflict escalating into a regional war", it said.
Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to co-ordinate with all "constructive partners" to stop the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians.
Vladimir Putin warned about the possibility of a "catastrophic increase" in civilian victims in the Gaza Strip from the Israel-Hamas war.
Following calls with several Middle East leaders, Putin also said there was a risk the conflict could become a "regional war", the Kremlin said in a statement.