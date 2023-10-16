Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Vladimir Putin warns on Gaza toll after talks with Mideast leaders

Vladimir Putin warns on Gaza toll after talks with Mideast leaders

Reuters |
Oct 16, 2023 10:17 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to co-ordinate with all "constructive partners" to stop the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalation of the Israel-Palestinian conflict with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and the Palestinian Authority on Monday and said any form of violence against civilians was unacceptable, the Kremlin said.

Israel-Hamas War: Russian president Vladimir Putin(AFP)

In the conversations, "there was also serious concern about the likelihood of the conflict escalating into a regional war", it said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to co-ordinate with all "constructive partners" to stop the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians.

Vladimir Putin warned about the possibility of a "catastrophic increase" in civilian victims in the Gaza Strip from the Israel-Hamas war.

Following calls with several Middle East leaders, Putin also said there was a risk the conflict could become a "regional war", the Kremlin said in a statement.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel vladimir putin hamas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP