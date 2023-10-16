News / World News / Vladimir Putin warns on Gaza toll after talks with Mideast leaders

Vladimir Putin warns on Gaza toll after talks with Mideast leaders

Reuters |
Oct 16, 2023 10:17 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to co-ordinate with all "constructive partners" to stop the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalation of the Israel-Palestinian conflict with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and the Palestinian Authority on Monday and said any form of violence against civilians was unacceptable, the Kremlin said.

Israel-Hamas War: Russian president Vladimir Putin(AFP)

In the conversations, "there was also serious concern about the likelihood of the conflict escalating into a regional war", it said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to co-ordinate with all "constructive partners" to stop the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians.

Vladimir Putin warned about the possibility of a "catastrophic increase" in civilian victims in the Gaza Strip from the Israel-Hamas war.

Following calls with several Middle East leaders, Putin also said there was a risk the conflict could become a "regional war", the Kremlin said in a statement.

