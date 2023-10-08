Israel-Hamas war: Woman paraded naked by militants identified as German tattoo artist

The woman, whose lifeless and undressed body surfaced in a disturbing video on social media on Saturday after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip launched a massive assault on multiple Israel towns, has now been identified as German citizen Shani Louk.

German citizen Shani Louk and her mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, verified by CNN, Louk is seen being displayed on a vehicle by armed militants in Gaza who are chanting "Allahu Akbar," an Arabic phrase meaning "God is Great."

CNN reported that Louk was a German-Israeli dual national. While CNN claimed to have reached out to her family for comment (but has not yet received a response), her cousin confirmed to the Washington Post that Louk attended the music festival.

Hamas captured 'hostages and prisoners of war' during assault on Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said.

HT could not confirm Louk’s whereabouts or condition at this time.

“We recognised her by the tattoos, and she has long dreadlocks,” Louk’s cousin told the Washington Post. “We have some kind of hope … Hamas is responsible for her and the others.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A German foreign ministry source told CNN: “The Federal Foreign Office and the German embassy in Tel Aviv are in close contact with the Israeli authorities in order to clarify whether and to what extent German citizens are affected.”

Louk was reportedly a German citizen and a tattoo artist and had visited Israel to participate in a music festival for peace near the Gaza border fence.

In a heartbreaking video, her mother is seen making an emotional appeal to the Hamas terrorists to at least return the body of her daughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fighting continued in southern Israel for a second day as Israeli forces sought to regain control of areas infiltrated by militants from the Gaza Strip. While the IDF said it now has full control over 29 points that were breached, there is still fighting in eight southern locations.

There was limited mortar fire on Sunday from southern Lebanon into areas controlled by Israel, which responded with artillery fire. Israel has hit 426 targets in Gaza so far and civilians in Israeli areas near the border are being evacuated on a scale not seen in almost a decade, the IDF said.

Israel is “at war,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday after the surprise attack, which killed at least 200 Israelis and at least 230 Palestinians. The operation by the militant group Hamas — which included taking scores of Israeli hostages — was an unprecedented incursion into Israel and a likely consequential failure of the nation’s intelligence operations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON