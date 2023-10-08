Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Israel-Hamas war: Israel says rockets fired from Lebanon in north amid assault

Israel-Hamas war: Israel says rockets fired from Lebanon in north amid assault

Reuters |
Oct 08, 2023 10:26 AM IST

Israeli military said the projectiles launched from Lebanon have hit military post in Shebaa Farms in northern Israel.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group fired dozens of rockets and shells on Sunday at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border with Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Rockets are fired toward Israel from Gaza, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP/PTI)(AP)

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack using “large numbers of rockets and shells” was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.” It said the Israeli positions were directly hit. (Follow Israel Hamas war LIVE updates)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Israel's military fired back at the Lebanese areas, but there was no immediate word on casualties.

The Israeli army said it shelled the areas where the fire came from on the Lebanese side of the border.

Chebaa Farms was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war, but Lebanon considers it and the nearby Kfar Chouba hills as Lebanese territories.

The Golan Heights were annexed by Israel in 1981.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lebanon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP