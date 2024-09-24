Israel-Hezbollah conflict live updates: Nearly 500 dead in Israel's biggest airstrike on Lebanon since Gaza war

Israel-Hezbollah conflict 2024 live updates: Nearly 500 people died across southern Lebanon after Israel launched its biggest ariel offensive against Iran-backed Shite militant group Hezbollah since the beginning of war in Gaza on October 7. Lebanese health ministry said around 1,650 people were wounded and about 100 women and children were among the dead....Read More

Israeli military said it will widen its aerial assault campaign against what it believes are Hezbollah's weapon sites in southern and eastern Lebanon. An Israeli military official said the campaign is focussed on degrading the group's military capability, indicating a ground invasion was not imminent. The group said its actions are in solidarity with the people of Palestine surviving Israel's brutal military campaign in Gaza.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted "complicated days" ahead saying “I want to clarify Israel’s policy: we do not wait for the threat, we are ahead of it”. In a video message to the Lebanese people, Netanyahu said Israel's campaign is not against them and urged them to "get out of harm's way now". “For long Hezbollah has been using you as human shields. It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage. These are aimed directly at our cities and citizens. To defend our people against Hezbollah strikes, we must take those weapons,” he added.

Tensions escalated in August as Hezbollah launched rockets and drones in retaliation for Israel killing its top commander Faud Shukr in July. On Sunday, the militant group launched more than 100 rockets again as it declared an “open-ended battle of reckoning” with Israel after hundreds of pagers and radios exploded across Lebanon in serial explosions. Lebanon blamed Israel and its top spy agency Mossad for the incident targeting Hezbollah members.