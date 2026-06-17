...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Israeli activists launch Arab-Jewish party ahead of elections

The party, called "A Place for Us All", was launched in Israel's largest Arab city of Nazareth and "aims to offer a new political home for Jews and Arabs.

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 04:39 am IST
AFP |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Israeli peace activists on Tuesday announced the establishment of a new political party based on Jewish-Arab partnership, ahead of national elections scheduled for later this year.

The party, called "A Place for Us All", was launched in Israel's largest Arab city of Nazareth and "aims to offer a new political home for Jews and Arabs who work toward peace, equality, social justice, and the fight against violence and crime," a statement said.(Unsplash)

The party, called "A Place for Us All", was launched in Israel's largest Arab city of Nazareth and "aims to offer a new political home for Jews and Arabs who work toward peace, equality, social justice, and the fight against violence and crime," a statement said.

It will be led by Rula Daood and Alon-Lee Green, the co-directors of Israeli-Palestinian grassroots movement Standing Together.

Also Read | Can Israel's Netanyahu run for PM again? His party clarifies after Trump casts doubt on election

Daood is the only woman currently heading a national political party in Israel and the first Palestinian woman to do so, the party said.

Green called for cooperation among opposition forces seeking to replace the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The launch event came a day after the veteran Israeli leader reiterated his intention to seek a new mandate in the planned polls, due to be held by the end of October.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has led his country through three years of war on multiple interconnected fronts and is facing mounting domestic criticism over his wartime leadership.

 
israel benjamin netanyahu
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Israeli activists launch Arab-Jewish party ahead of elections
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.