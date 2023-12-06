Israeli army says 'Red Cross must have access to hostages' in Gaza

The Israeli army said Wednesday that the International Committee of the Red Cross "must have access to the hostages" still being held by Palestinian militants in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. A hostage who was abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel, while she and others are handed over by Hamas militants to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross. (Reuters)

"As the IDF (military) expands its operations to dismantle Hamas in Gaza, we have not lost sight... of our critical mission to rescue our hostages," army spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"The international community must take action. The Red Cross must have access to the hostages that are in the hands of Hamas."

Israel says 138 hostages out of the estimated 240 people seized in Hamas's October 7 attack are still being held by the Palestinian armed group and its allies.

The October 7 attack was the worst in Israel's history, with around 1,200 people killed, most of them civilians, Israeli officials say.

In response, Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas, launching a major offensive in Gaza that has so far killed more than 16,200 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas government's media office.

A one-week truce between Israel and Hamas saw 105 hostages released from the Gaza Strip, including 80 Israelis -- mostly women and children -- exchanged for 240 Palestinians jailed by Israel, with the Red Cross helping to facilitate the trades.

However, the truce fell apart on Friday, and the fighting is now as fierce as ever.