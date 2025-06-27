Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Israeli attacks kill 62 people in Gaza Strip, says civil defence agency

AFP |
Jun 27, 2025 09:37 PM IST

The Israeli military is investigating the incidents and denies firing in one location where casualties were reported.

Gaza's civil defence agency said that Israeli forces killed at least 62 people on Friday, including 10 who were waiting for aid in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

Israeli military denied its troops fired in one of the locations in central Gaza.(AFP)
Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 62 Palestinians had been killed Friday by Israeli strikes or gunfire in the Gaza Strip.

When asked by AFP for comment, the Israeli military said it was looking into the incidents, and denied its troops fired in one of the locations in central Gaza where rescuers said one person was killed.

