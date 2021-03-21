Home / World News / Israeli govt abolishes travel quotas, issues new rules for airport amid Covid-19 pandemic
Israeli govt abolishes travel quotas, issues new rules for airport amid Covid-19 pandemic

Starting Saturday at midnight there are no longer restrictions on the number of people allowed to enter the country while discontinuing the entry quotas system, the Jerusalem Post reported.
ANI, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:10 PM IST
The new guidelines will be followed till March 28, as per the reports. In picture - Passengers at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.(AFP)

The Israeli government on Saturday has cancelled the daily limit of 3,000 passengers entering the country while approving the new regulations on arrivals and departures from Ben-Gurion Airport starting Saturday during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting Saturday at midnight there are no longer restrictions on the number of people allowed to enter the country while discontinuing the entry quotas system, the Jerusalem Post reported.

As per the new norms flights will be determined on the basis of the airport's capacity to receive them while holding Covid-19 tests for incoming passengers and maintaining social distancing while ending the regular checking of passengers temperature while entering the terminal and before boarding.

The major significant aspect of the new forms underscores that Israelis departing the country do not have to submit a request to a special committee to be approved.

The new guidelines will be followed till March 28, as per the reports, states Jerusalem Post

The Taba Border Crossing between Israel and Egypt also reopened at midnight and Israelis wishing to go on vacation in the Sinai should be able to do so

However, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen agreed that a few days are needed to ensure the crossing will function in a safe manner in accordance with the same Covid-19 health guidelines used at the airport, the Jerusalem Post reported.

