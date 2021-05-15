Home / World News / Israeli man killed by rocket from Gaza: Report
world news

Israeli man killed by rocket from Gaza: Report

Gaza militants have fired over 2,300 rockets at Israel since Monday in response to a bloody Israeli police action at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in annexed east Jerusalem.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Members of Israeli security and emergency services work on a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.(AFP)

An Israeli man was killed Saturday after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza hit the central city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, police and medics said.

"Update to rocket strike on Ramat Gan, 1 man killed," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Twitter.

The Magen David Adom emergency services confirmed saying their "medics have pronounced the death of one person critically injured after performing CPR".

Police said the rocket hit a street in Ramat Gan "fatally injuring a man in his 50s".

It was part of a barrage targeting central Israel, with projectiles hitting other cities near Tel Aviv.

Gaza militants have fired over 2,300 rockets at Israel since Monday in response to a bloody Israeli police action at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in annexed east Jerusalem.

The rockets, most of which targeted southern Israel, killed 10 people, including a child and a soldier, with more than 560 people wounded.

Israel has been responding with air strikes and shelling at the Palestinian enclave, killing 139 Gazans, 39 of them children. Around 950 people have been wounded.

Topics
israel palestine
