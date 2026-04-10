Israeli military says Hezbollah launched missile at Israel, triggering sirens

Israel's military said on Friday that Hezbollah launched a missile at Israel, triggering air raid sirens in parts of the country, including in Tel Aviv.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed around 1,900 people and uprooted more than 1 million people, according to Lebanese authorities.(AP)

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The missile was intercepted, according to the Times of Israel.

Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli military infrastructure in the northern city of Haifa in the late hours of Thursday. It was not immediately clear if the Iran-backed armed group was referring to the same attack. The Israeli military said it had struck about 10 Hezbollah launchers that fired rockets toward northern Israel in the evening.

The latest tit-for-tat attacks come after Israel's heaviest bombardment of Lebanon in the war killed more than 300 people on Wednesday, and ahead of scheduled Iran–U.S. talks in Pakistan following their agreement to a two-week ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he has instructed Israel to begin peace talks with Lebanon that would include disarming Hezbollah.

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{{^usCountry}} Israel launched a renewed offensive against Hezbollah after the group began firing at Israel on March 2. Israeli strikes have killed around 1,900 people and uprooted more than 1 million people, according to Lebanese authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israel launched a renewed offensive against Hezbollah after the group began firing at Israel on March 2. Israeli strikes have killed around 1,900 people and uprooted more than 1 million people, according to Lebanese authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At least 400 Hezbollah fighters have been killed, according to sources familiar with the group, which has fired hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least 400 Hezbollah fighters have been killed, according to sources familiar with the group, which has fired hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel. {{/usCountry}}

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