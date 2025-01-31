Menu Explore
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in valley along Syria-Lebanese border

Reuters |
Jan 31, 2025 01:07 PM IST

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley and along Syrian-Lebanese border, targeting weapons development and arms smuggling facilities

The Israeli military said on Friday it struck several Hezbollah targets overnight in the Bekaa Valley and along the Syrian-Lebanese border.

This picture taken from a position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, shows civilian Lebanese cars driving near destroyed buildings in the southern Lebanese village of Aita al-Shaab on January 29, 2025. (AFP/File)
This picture taken from a position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, shows civilian Lebanese cars driving near destroyed buildings in the southern Lebanese village of Aita al-Shaab on January 29, 2025. (AFP/File)

The army said the targets include a facility used for underground weapons development and another associated with the smuggling of arms into Lebanon.

On Thursday, Israel said it intercepted a surveillance drone launched by Hezbollah calling it "a breach of the ceasefire agreement" between Israel and Lebanon.

Also read: Israel frees 110 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 3 hostages held in Gaza: Who are they?

Hezbollah and Israel reached a ceasefire in late November, ending a deadly conflict that began with the Gaza war in 2023. The U.S. confirmed on Sunday that the agreement, which includes a 60-day period for Israeli troop withdrawal, will remain in effect until Feb. 18, extending the original Jan. 26 deadline.

Israel has carried out multiple strikes on Lebanese territory since the ceasefire extension killing and injuring more than 100 people.

Also read: Who are Israeli, Thai hostages released as part of ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza?

The most recent attack is a drone strike that injured at least five people in southern Lebanese town of Majdal Selm.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
