Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in valley along Syria-Lebanese border

The Israeli military said on Friday it struck several Hezbollah targets overnight in the Bekaa Valley and along the Syrian-Lebanese border. This picture taken from a position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, shows civilian Lebanese cars driving near destroyed buildings in the southern Lebanese village of Aita al-Shaab on January 29, 2025. (AFP/File)

The army said the targets include a facility used for underground weapons development and another associated with the smuggling of arms into Lebanon.

On Thursday, Israel said it intercepted a surveillance drone launched by Hezbollah calling it "a breach of the ceasefire agreement" between Israel and Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel reached a ceasefire in late November, ending a deadly conflict that began with the Gaza war in 2023. The U.S. confirmed on Sunday that the agreement, which includes a 60-day period for Israeli troop withdrawal, will remain in effect until Feb. 18, extending the original Jan. 26 deadline.

Israel has carried out multiple strikes on Lebanese territory since the ceasefire extension killing and injuring more than 100 people.

The most recent attack is a drone strike that injured at least five people in southern Lebanese town of Majdal Selm.