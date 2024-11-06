Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu fires defence minister

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over a breakdown in trust during the Gaza war against Hamas, his office said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Left) and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant attend a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv on October 28, 2023.(AFP)

The two have frequently clashed over Israel's retaliatory military offensive against Hamas following the Palestinian militant group's deadly attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

"In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust between the prime minister and the defence minister is required," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

"Although in the first months of the campaign there was such trust and very productive work, over the past few months that trust has eroded," he added of his Likud party colleague.

Netanyahu said he had appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz as the new defence minister, saying he had "already proven his abilities and his contribution to national security".

Gallant responded to his sacking by posting on social media that "the security of the state of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life".

Netanyahu said he had made attempts to bridge the differences between him and Gallant.

"But they only grew wider. These divisions even reached public knowledge in an unusual manner and, worse, became known to our enemies, who took pleasure in them and derived substantial benefit from them," he said.

"The growing breach of trust between the Defence Minister and me has become public, preventing the normal continuation of our campaign management," Netanyahu said.

"In light of this, I have decided to end the Defence Minister's tenure. I have chosen to appoint Minister Israel Katz as his replacement."

Israel has been fighting Hamas in Gaza since the militant group's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 43,391 Palestinians, a majority of them civilians, according to the territory's health ministry, figures considered reliable by the UN.