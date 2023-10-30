Israel's military forces in Gaza 'gradually moving ahead with plan'

Israel was "gradually moving ahead according to plan" in the Gaza Strip, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said during a regular press briefing on Monday.

Israel-Hamas War: An Israeli tank manoeuvres inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel.(Reuters)

Hagari said the forces killed dozens of Gaza militants overnight but refused to confirm the location of the ground forces after images on social media appeared to show Israeli tanks advancing on a main road in Gaza.

