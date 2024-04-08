Israel's Netanyahu declares ‘date set’ for Rafah invasion

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a date has been set for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for displaced Palestinians, without disclosing that date as a new round of ceasefire talks take place in Cairo. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)

"Today I received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo, we are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date.”