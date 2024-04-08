 Israel's Netanyahu declares ‘date set’ for Rafah invasion | World News - Hindustan Times
Israel's Netanyahu declares ‘date set’ for Rafah invasion

Reuters |
Apr 08, 2024 11:10 PM IST

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a date has been set for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for displaced Palestinians, without disclosing that date as a new round of ceasefire talks take place in Cairo.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)

"Today I received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo, we are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu said.

“This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date.”

