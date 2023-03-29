Home / World News / Israel's Netanyahu hits back at Biden's judicial reforms comments, says….

Reuters
Mar 29, 2023

Joe Biden earlier said he hoped Benjamin Netanyahu would abandon judicial changes that had sparked protests in Israel and a political crisis for its government.

Israel is a sovereign country that does not make decisions based on pressures from abroad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in response to comments by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Benjamin Netanyahu said that his administration was striving to make reforms "via broad consensus."(AFP)
"Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends."

He said his administration was striving to make reforms "via broad consensus."

