world news

Netanyahu has said he plans to visit Israel’s new Gulf partners for several months. It would be the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister. But those plans have been repeatedly postponed.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:39 PM IST
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks following his meeting with US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu has named Aaron Klein, a former journalist with the right-wing Breitbart news site, as his campaign chief for March 23 national elections. Klein, who has written a number of books that questioned Barack Obama's fitness for the presidency, confirmed his new appointment to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Emil Salman/Pool via AP, File)(AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday indefinitely postponed planned visits this month to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel's ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions.

The Israeli leader had expressed his intention to travel to Abu Dhabi and Manama ahead of March 23 Israeli elections, in what would have been his first official visit since the establishment of official diplomatic relations with the two Gulf countries last year.

Israel signed agreements with Bahrain and the UAE in September to normalize diplomatic ties after years of clandestine relations.

Earlier this week, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu was cutting his planned visit to the Gulf from three days to just three hours because of the pandemic.

Netanyahu's office said in a statement Thursday that “despite the importance of the trip to Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone the visit at this stage because of the closed skies."

Israel closed its airport to virtually all air traffic last month in a bid to halt the arrival of new variants of the coronavirus and stop the spread of the pandemic during the country's third nationwide lockdown.

Israel has recorded over 671,000 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and 4,947 deaths, according to Health Ministry figures.

israel pm netanyahu
