Israel's Netanyahu says Hamas will pay for not returning Shiri Bibas: 'Cruel and evil'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Friday of committing a "cruel and evil" violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal by failing to return the body of hostage Shiri Bibas. IIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged Friday that Hamas' refusal to release hostage Shiri Bibas' body constituted a "cruel and evil" breach of the truce agreement in Gaza.(AFP)

"We will act with determination to bring Shiri home, along with all of our captives - both the living and the fallen - and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Hamas on Thursday handed over bodies it said were of four hostages, including three members of the Bibas family - Shiri Bibas and her two young sons - along with an elderly captive.

Also read: Shocking reason why coffins of 4 Israeli hostages, including 2 Bibas children, were passed through metal detectors

While the identities of the Bibas boys and the elderly hostage were confirmed by Israeli forensic experts, the fourth body was not that of Shiri Bibas, according to Israeli officials.

Netanyahu said it was, in fact, that of a Gazan woman.

"The cruelty of the Hamas monsters knows no bounds," he said.

"Not only did they abduct the father, Yarden Bibas, the young mother, Shiri, and their two small infants in an unimaginably cynical manner, but they also failed to return Shiri to her small children, the little angels, and instead placed the body of a Gazan woman in a coffin," he said.

The two boys - Kfir and Ariel - had become symbols of the hostage crisis along with their mother.

During their attack on October 7, 2023, that triggered the Gaza war, Hamas filmed and later broadcast footage showing the Bibas family's abduction from their home near the Gaza border.

Ariel was then aged four, while Kfir was the youngest hostage at just nine months old.

Their father, who was also seized during the attack, was released earlier this month.

The elderly hostage whose remains were returned on Thursday was identified as Oded Lifshitz, a veteran journalist and long-time defender of Palestinian rights.

Palestinian militants staged a ceremony to return the four bodies at a former cemetery in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis.

Also read: 500 days of war later, Gaza’s fate uncertain

The repatriation of the bodies was part of the six-week initial phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on January 19 and has so far led to the release of 19 living Israeli hostages in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners.