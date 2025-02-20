Shocking reason why coffins of 4 Israeli hostages, including 2 Bibas children, were passed through metal detectors

The coffins of four Israeli hostages that Hamas recently released had to be passed through metal detectors in a final act of sickening insult. The coffins, including those of the two Bibas children, were passed through metal detectors to make sure they were not booby-trapped. Why coffins of 4 Israeli hostages were passed through metal detectors (REUTERS/Stringer)(REUTERS)

The terror group handed over the bodies of little Kfir Bibasm along with his brother, Ariel, who was kidnapped when he was four, their mother, Shiri, 33, and Oded Lifshitz, 84. Kfir was the youngest Israeli hostage, having been abducted when he was nine months old.

Initially, Israeli sources told Kan, Israel’s national broadcaster, that the caskets were locked shut and that a key wasn’t provided. However, Israel Defense Force officials later told New York Post that this was not the case. The IDF had to make sure the caskets did not contain booby traps.

“Prior to the military ceremony, the coffins were scanned for explosives,” an IDF spokesperson told the outlet.

Benjamin Netanyahu vows to ‘settle the score with the vile murderers’

Before the bodies were transported by convoy to the Abu Kabir forensic institute in Tel Aviv, they were transferred to new coffins and draped in Israeli flags. It could take up to 48 hours to officially identify the deceased, officials said, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Before being handed over, the four coffins were displayed on stage below a mural depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a vampire. Next to the coffins were two missiles with English text reading, “They were killed by USA bombs.”

Hamas’ public display was criticised by the UN rights chief. “Under international law, any handover of the remains of the deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families,” Austrian Volker Turk said in a statement.

After the bodies of the hostages were returned, Netanyahu told the country he vows to “settle the score with the vile murderers.” “On this day, we are all united,” he said in a video message. “We are all united in unbearable grief.”

“We will bring back all our hostages, destroy the murderers, eliminate Hamas, and together — with God’s help — we will secure our future,” he added.