Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Hamas writes disturbing message on Shiri Bibas' coffin, switches her sons' names

BySumanti Sen
Feb 21, 2025 01:01 AM IST

The body of Shiri Bibas, 33, was returned alongside those of her little sons Ariel and Kfir, as well as another hostage – Oded Lifshitz, 84.

Hamas reportedly left a sick message on the coffin of Shiri Bibas, one of the four Israeli hostages whose bodies they returned. The body of Shiri, 33, was returned alongside those of her little sons – Ariel, who was kidnapped when he was four, and Kfir, who was abducted when he was nine months old. Also handed over was the coffin of Oded Lifshitz, 84.

Israelis sit together as they light candles and mourn the deceased hostages Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, on the day their bodies were handed over under the terms of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Itay Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(REUTERS)
Israelis sit together as they light candles and mourn the deceased hostages Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, on the day their bodies were handed over under the terms of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Itay Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(REUTERS)

The coffins of the two adults had a sign on them to indicate their “date of arrest” — Oct. 7, 2023 – the day they were abducted by Hamas. Israeli media reported that the coffin that carried Shiri was marked with the words, “Arrested on October 7,” the date signifying the day hundreds were killed when Hamas attacked Israel. The bodies of Kfir and Ariel were reportedly also placed in wrong coffins, with their names switched.

Hamas’ sickening public display

Hamas carried out a horrifying parade while handing over the bodies of the four Israeli hostages. The terror organisation blamed Israel and the US for the hostages’ deaths, with the coffins being displayed on stage in Khan Younis in front of a mural depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a vampire, with blood dripping from his fangs. Two missiles with English text were placed next to the coffins. “They were killed by USA bombs,” the text read. A photo of the Bibas family and Lifshitz was also shown in a pool of blood.

Heartbreaking footage had captured the moment Shiri and her sons were abducted by Hamas. In the video, Shiri appeared visibly distressed and frightened as she clutched her children while being taken away by terrorists.

Shiri and her family had been hiding in their home’s safe room when armed fighters broke into their house in a village near the Gaza border. They were eventually abducted. After the news of their deaths surfaced, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “settle the score with the vile murderers.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
