Israel's right to self-defence must 'not be called into question': Germany's Scholz
AFP |
"There is a need to make Israel's self-defence possible and not to call it into question," he said during a joint press conference.
Israel's right to self-defence must "not be called into question", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday, during a visit to Berlin by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"There is a need to make Israel's self-defence possible and not to call it into question," he said during a joint press conference with the Turkish leader, who has strongly criticised Israel over its military operation in the Gaza Strip.
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.