Israel's right to self-defence must 'not be called into question': Germany's Scholz

AFP |
Nov 17, 2023 11:44 PM IST

"There is a need to make Israel's self-defence possible and not to call it into question," he said during a joint press conference.

Israel's right to self-defence must "not be called into question", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday, during a visit to Berlin by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.(AFP)

"There is a need to make Israel's self-defence possible and not to call it into question," he said during a joint press conference with the Turkish leader, who has strongly criticised Israel over its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

