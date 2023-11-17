Israel's right to self-defence must 'not be called into question': Germany's Scholz
Nov 17, 2023 11:44 PM IST
Israel's right to self-defence must "not be called into question", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday, during a visit to Berlin by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"There is a need to make Israel's self-defence possible and not to call it into question," he said during a joint press conference with the Turkish leader, who has strongly criticised Israel over its military operation in the Gaza Strip.
