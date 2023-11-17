close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israel's right to self-defence must 'not be called into question': Germany's Scholz

Israel's right to self-defence must 'not be called into question': Germany's Scholz

AFP |
Nov 17, 2023 11:44 PM IST

"There is a need to make Israel's self-defence possible and not to call it into question," he said during a joint press conference.

Israel's right to self-defence must "not be called into question", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday, during a visit to Berlin by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.(AFP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.(AFP)

"There is a need to make Israel's self-defence possible and not to call it into question," he said during a joint press conference with the Turkish leader, who has strongly criticised Israel over its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out