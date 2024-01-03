close_game
News / World News / Israel's spy agency boss on Hamas: ‘We are settling the score wherever they are’

Israel's spy agency boss on Hamas: ‘We are settling the score wherever they are’

ByMallika Soni
Jan 03, 2024 09:39 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The spy boss made the comments at the funeral of former Mossad chief Zvi Zamir.

Israel's spy chief vowed to make Hamas pay for its attacks on Israel after a drone strike killed the group's deputy chief Saleh al-Aruri in Lebanon. The strike has been attributed to Israel although Tel Aviv has not claimed responsibility.

Israel-Hamas War: David Barnea, the head of the Israeli Mossad is seen.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: David Barnea, the head of the Israeli Mossad is seen.(Reuters)

What David Barnea said on Hamas amid Gaza war

The Mossad spy agency “is committed to settling the score with the murderers who descended upon the Gaza envelope on October 7”, David Barnea said.

“It will take time, just like after the Munich massacre, but we will lay our hands on them wherever they will be,” he asserted.

The spy boss made the comments at the funeral of former Mossad chief Zvi Zamir, who oversaw Israel's retaliation against Palestinian militant groups in 1972. David Barnea's remarks come a day after Saleh al-Aruri, the deputy political chief of Hamas, was killed in a southern Beirut suburb. Senior Lebanese officials including the country's caretaker prime minister accused Israel of carrying out the strike. Israel remained on high alert for an escalation with Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah after the strike.

Hezbollah vowed “response and punishment” for the strike while Israeli military said forces were “on high readiness for any scenario.”

"Every Arab mother ought know that if her son participated, directly or indirectly, in the slaughter of October 7, his blood shall be upon his own head," David Barnea said.

What's happening in Gaza

Israel has waged a nearly three-month-long war against Hamas after the Palestinian group launched the October 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of at least 1,140 people. Israel's retaliation has claimed the lives of at least 22,313 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Israel contends that at least 8,000 Hamas fighters are among the dead.

