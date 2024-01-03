Chinese TV host mocks earthquake-hit Japan: ‘They should do some deeds less’

A Chinese TV host was suspended over his comments about a deadly earthquake in Japan on New Year’s Day. Xiao Chenghao, an anchor with the regional Hainan Broadcasting Group, posted a video titled “A comeuppance arrived? A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Japan” after the temblor hit the country. Japan Earthquake: Residents clean debris in Anamizu town, Ishikawa prefecture after a major quake hit Japan.(AFP)

“It is surprising that on the first day of 2024, such a powerful earthquake occurred in Japan,” he said in the video that went viral on Chinese social media.

“With such a large-scale natural disaster happening on the first day of the year, I’m afraid Japan will be shrouded by gloomy clouds for all of 2024. Perhaps [Japan should] do some deeds less, and should not have discharged nuclear water into the sea," he said.

Xiao Chenghao's “inappropriate comments” prompted the company to suspend him, the broadcaster said in a statement as per South China Morning Post. Xiao Chenghao has not apologised for his comments.

Hate speech on Chinese social media has also surfaced over Israel-Gaza war that prompted a surge of antisemitic views online, it was reported.

Chinese premier Li Qiang expressed condolences on behalf of Beijing to Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida. “China is willing to provide necessary assistance to Japan’s earthquake relief efforts,” he said in a phone call to Kishida as per news agency Reuters as t least 64 people were killed in the massive earthquake of 7.5 magnitude that struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan.

The earthquake caused structural damage and fires in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of potential mudslides as intermittent rain is expected through the week in disaster-stricken regions of the prefecture.