Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Israel's air strike kills senior Hamas military commander: Army

Israel's air strike kills senior Hamas military commander: Army

AFP |
Oct 14, 2023 12:32 PM IST

Murad Abu Murad was killed over the past day when fighter jets struck an operational centre of Hamas.

A senior military commander of Hamas who headed the Islamist group's aerial operations in Gaza City has been killed in Israeli air strikes, the military said Saturday.

Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City (AFP)

Murad Abu Murad was killed over the past day when fighter jets struck an operational centre of Hamas from where the group carried out its "aerial activity", the military said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hamas israel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP