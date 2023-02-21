Home / World News / 'It is right now and here' world order depends on events in Ukraine: Zelensky

'It is right now and here' world order depends on events in Ukraine: Zelensky

world news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 07:26 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky said defence and other needs for putting an end to Russian aggression this year were already well known, including by Ukraine's partners.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

(Reuters) - A world order based on rules and humanity depends on how events play out in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

"It is right now and here in Ukraine that the future of a world order based on rules, humanity and predictability is being decided," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, delivered after a surprise visit to Kyiv by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Read more: See Joe Biden's message for Zelensky written in Ukraine Royal Palace guest book

Zelensky said defence and other needs for putting an end to Russian aggression this year were already well known, including by Ukraine's partners.

"All it takes is resolve," he said. "Today, I saw such resolve from President Biden and the United States of America."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out