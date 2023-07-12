‘It was a bit spooky’: Video shows paddleboarder's chilling enounter with a great white shark in San Diego waters

A paddleboarder took to Instagram to share how he had a close encounter with agreat white shark swimming just beneath him as he enjoyed the water off the coast of San Diego. A video of the shark was posted to Instagram by Bill Clements on his account @paddlegoat. The clip shows a dark shadow swimming in the water just beneath the surface as Bill paddledsuman.

“Such a thrilling and unexpected encounter ! I’ll admit it was a bit spooky to see the dark unmistakable shadow of a great white beneath the surface. Mel and I traveled all the way to Cape Town , SA I hopes to see great whites. Unfortunately due to weather we weren’t able to get on the water. So ironic to see one right in my back yard!” Bill captioned the video.

America is no stranger to shark sightings, and unfortunately, multiple attacks. In just 2023, at least 19 people have been bitten by sharks in American waters, the US Sun reported. Climate experts believe that as higher temperatures are likely to bring more people to the shores, water predators also get a reason to arrive. "Each year we should have more attacks than the last because there are more humans entering the water, and more hours spent in the water," George Burgess, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research, told Time.

Bradley Peterson, a professor at the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University, said that during this season, sharks and other predators also hunt bunker fish. The sharks lead the bunker fish into shallow waters where it becomes harder for them to escape the predators.“So they drive these schools of bunker up into the shallows and they’re going for a bunker and they latch onto something they don’t want, they let go, and move away,” he explained, according to New York Post.

