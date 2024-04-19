 Italian police arrests 'most wanted' US fugitive in St Peter's Square | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Italian police arrests 'most wanted' US fugitive in St Peter's Square

Reuters |
Apr 19, 2024 12:18 AM IST

The fugitive, now in police custody, was identified as Moises Tejada, who is classified as violent by the New York state prison service's investigations unit.

Italian police arrested last week a "most wanted" US fugitive who was carrying three concealed knives in a crowded St Peter's Square outside the Vatican, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Investigators have found that he had recently arrived in Rome from Moldova, having previously spent time in Ukraine. (AP)
Investigators have found that he had recently arrived in Rome from Moldova, having previously spent time in Ukraine. (AP)

The fugitive, now in police custody, was identified as Moises Tejada, who is classified as violent by the New York state prison service's investigations unit.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The 53-year-old is listed among the department's most wanted individuals.

The arrest was first reported by Italy's la Repubblica newspaper and confirmed by the source.

Tejada, whose name has the alternative spelling of Teiada, attracted the suspicion of police who detained him and found he was carrying knives that were 20 cm (8 inches) long.

St Peter's Square was busy with pilgrims and tourists as Pope Francis was holding a general audience that day, Wednesday April 10. It was not clear if Tejada, who has convictions for robbery and kidnapping, posed any threat to the pope.

Investigators have found that he had recently arrived in Rome from Moldova, having previously spent time in Ukraine.

He told investigators he had been in Ukraine since 2022 fighting against the Russian invasion, la Repubblica reported.

The New York Department of Corrections said in a statement that Tejada had been released on parole from Sullivan Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison north of New York City, in March 2022. A warrant to return him to custody for violating his parole conditions was issued seven months later, after he failed to report to his parole officer.

The department added that its Office of Special Investigations was working on extradition procedures from Italy with the U.S. Marshals Service, describing it as the lead agency for the case.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Italian police arrests 'most wanted' US fugitive in St Peter's Square
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On