Coffins spill out, dangle in air after ghastly Italy cemetery collapse

Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:35 PM IST

Italy Cemetery Collapse: Dramatic pictures of the scene showed the coffins hanging out of their niches seeming to be spilling out and falling.

ByMallika Soni

A burial structure- columbarium- in Italy collapsed spilling out coffins which were left hanging in the air. From the columbarium which holds niches for coffins and niches for funeral urns to be stored at a four-storey funerary building called the Chapel of the Resurrection, [dozens of graves have been destroyed following the collapse, Guardian reported.

Dramatic pictures of the scene showed the coffins hanging out of their niches seeming to be spilling out and falling. The area has been cordoned off by local authorities.

Vincenzo Santagada, a Naples councillor said that “the collapse was preceded by a c,” the report further said.

“As an administration, we are taking care of all the necessary formalities,” he added.

This marks the second such collapse of a cemetery this year as in January this year, another cemetery had suffered a similar accident, which led to the destruction of around 300 graves.

Families of those buried in the cemetery held a protest on Tuesday, Guardian reported. In February last year, 200 coffins fell into the sea in northern Italy after parts of a cemetery collapsed in a landslide.

    Mallika Soni

