e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Italy PM Conte battles local leaders over Covid-19 lockdown

Italy PM Conte battles local leaders over Covid-19 lockdown

Regions south of Rome have suffered relatively few deaths from Covid-19 and local officials have been among the most vocal opponents of the two-month shutdown.

world Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:31 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Rome
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said officials would carry out some 150,000 tests in May to see how many people were developing antibodies to fight the virus.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said officials would carry out some 150,000 tests in May to see how many people were developing antibodies to fight the virus.(Reuters file photo )
         

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Thursday criticised regional chiefs for defying the government and lifting lockdown measures early, saying it risked undoing efforts to prevent a second coronavirus wave.

He also rebutted opposition accusations that he was robbing Italians of their constitutional rights.

“Initiatives involving less restrictive measures are contrary to national rules and are therefore to all intents and purposes illegitimate,” Conte told parliament.

Regions south of Rome have suffered relatively few deaths from Covid-19 and local officials have been among the most vocal opponents of the two-month shutdown.

Calabria in the south allowed bars and restaurants with outside tables to open to the public on Thursday.

But areas of the north have also begun to open up.

Veneto region, which was among the first to be hit by the virus but has suffered far fewer deaths than neighbouring Lombardy, lifted a range of restrictions including on takeaways, pizzerias and some shops on Monday.

“We cannot allow the efforts made to be in vain because of rashness at this delicate stage. Moving from the policy of ‘let’s close everything’ to ‘let’s reopen everything’, would risk irreversibly compromising these efforts,” Conte said.

While some businesses have been allowed to reopen, the lockdown will not begin to be lifted nationwide until May 4 and even then it will happen gradually over a series of weeks.

‘Freedom’

Conte said officials would carry out some 150,000 tests in May to see how many people were developing antibodies to fight the virus. An app to trace contacts between potentially infected people would be voluntary, he said.

Evidence of a rise in infections could lead to restrictive measures being reintroduced locally.

The virus reproduction number (R0) in Italy was currently between 0.5 and 0.7 -- meaning 10 virus sufferers infect between five and seven other people. Should it rise again to 1.0, intensive care units would once again be overwhelmed, he said.

Conte’s speech to the lower house was delayed after opposition members complained that the prime minister was not wearing a mask.

The League party, whose members took off their own obligatory masks, forcing the speaker to temporarily suspend the session, spent Wednesday night occupying both chambers of parliament.

The far-right party’s head Matteo Salvini has accused Conte of extending the lockdown because it was the easy option and stripping Italians of their fundamental freedoms.

He has said his party was deliberating whether to join grassroots protests called for Saturday.

Conte said the accusations were “profoundly unjust” and the saving of lives was a “primary good” that trumped other rights.

His lockdown may be unpopular but it was not an electoral programme designed to please anyone, he said.

tags
top news
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
Skoda opens digital bookings for new Superb FL, much-awaited Karoq SUV
Skoda opens digital bookings for new Superb FL, much-awaited Karoq SUV
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news