Giorgia Meloni's right-wing bloc set for big win in Italy's election: Exit polls

The right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party is set to win a majority in the next parliament, exit polls said on Sunday.

The bloc of conservative parties which includes Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, will win between 41 and 45%, polls said which would guarantee control of both houses of parliament.

Giorgia Meloni's party had been leading in the opinion polls as well. Her party's victory means that Giorgia Meloni, 45, is on course to become Italy's first female prime minister.

Italy voted on Sunday in a decisive election that come at a time when the country's economy- third largest in the Eurozone- has been reeling under the impact of the Covid pandemic with a debt worth 150 per cent of the GDP. Additionally, Italy also faces the challenge of increasing inflation as the energy crisis continue to worsen in the country owing to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The election is being closely watched in Europe as it comes just two weeks after the far-right made significant gains in elections in Sweden.

