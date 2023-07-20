‘It’s literally made up’: Royal insider shreds to pieces claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is in turmoil

An insider close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has shredded to pieces claims that the couple’s marriage is in turmoil. Harry and Meghan, who have been married for more than five years, have two children together.

Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade in New York (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Some recent reports claimed that the pair has decided to "take time apart" because their marriage may be going through a tough period. However, an insider has told Page Six, "It’s not true, it’s literally made up.”

Meghan Markle would be ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry

Royal biographer and commentator Angela Levin recently said that Meghan would be “nothing” without Harry. Her remarks came as reports claim the pair is on a “trial separation.”

“Without him, she’s nothing. I don’t think they will split yet, but I think she wants to prove that she’s really strong on her own,” Angela told Sky News Australia. Angela added that there is “no contact” between the Sussexes. “Whatever they did, they did together, and they were so happy that way. but now there’s been no contact. There’s no touching. There’s no helping,” she said.

Meghan Markle ‘regrets’ not taking active role in Prince Harry’s memoir

Meanwhile, an insider has claimed that Meghan Markle is left with regrets over Prince Harry's autobiography. Harry released the bombshell book in January 2023, and even participated in various TV interviews to promote it. During its opening week, the book was reportedly a best-seller in the UK.

The memoir, however, comprises several allegations against senior members of the Royal Family. Prince Harry attacked Camilla, Princess Kate, as well as his brother Prince William in the book, ‘Spare’. Meghan now regrets not taking a more active role in the memoir, as per a source. Harry and Meghan were called "professional whiners" after the release.

"She's now regretting that she wasn't more hands-on or involved when he was putting his book together. This theory that she micromanaged what he wrote or had any say in the manuscript is totally wrong – it was Harry's book and she let him get on with it. The same went for his interviews and promo tours – that was evidenced by the fact she let him do those by himself and made a point not to interfere,” a source said.

