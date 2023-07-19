Meghan Marke and Prince Harry fail to publicly acknowledge THIS royal on her birthday

Meghan Marke and Prince Harry did not publicly acknowledge Queen Camilla on her birthday. Camilla turned 76 on Monday, July 17. While she received a heartwarming message from the Prince and Princess of Wales, Meghan and Harry failed to extend their wishes. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

It is said Prince Harry has a strained relationship with his stepmother. Royal commentator Tom Bower slammed Harry in May for his behaviour towards Camilla, saying it was "appalling,” during an interview with GB News. Tom said Harry’s multiple attacks on Camilla in his autobiography ‘Spare’ were "very unnecessary".

‘He's said some terrible things’

"He's said some terrible things and it was unnecessary. And I can believe that she lost her temper with him, lost her cool with him. The sort of thing that Camilla would have said is quite frankly that he has behaved atrociously. And that is of course before she read or heard what he said about her in the book, which was really very unnecessary,” Tom said.

Harry wrote in his memoir that he believes Camilla played the “long game” for the crown, and her marriage to his father. "I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” he said of Camilla.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Emmys snub

Meghan and Harry were snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmys just recently. A royal expert noted that even if Harry and Meghan are devastated due to the Emmys snub, “they will not show it." "Meghan and Harry will concentrate in this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations. The series is an intimate look at ‘hardships’ they faced in their honey-colored, rose-tinted world,” she said.

The Emmys snub came days after it was reported that Meghan’s Spotify podcast will not be renewed for a second season. Insiders close to Spotify have claimed the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal. Meghan, however, is reportedly planning to create more podcasts.