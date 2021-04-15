Home / World News / It’s time to end America’s longest war: Joe Biden
It's time to end America's longest war: Joe Biden

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” the US president said.
By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 04:34 AM IST
“I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth,” Joe Biden said,(REUTERS)

American President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that all US troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11 - on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that had taken them there in the hunt for al-Qaeda. Biden said “it’s time to end America’s longest war”, adding that the US will still hold the Taliban “accountable”.

The drawdown is not based on conditions and will start before May 1, the earlier deadline negotiated by the Trump administration with the Taliban. After September 11, US military presence in Afghanistan will only provide protection to diplomats.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” the US president said.

Biden added, “I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”

“We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago,” Biden said, referring to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. “It’s time to end America’s longest war. It is time for American troops to come home.”

Ghani: ‘Fully capable’ of defending our country

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said his forces were “fully capable” of defending Afghanistan, as he said he spoke with Biden. “Afghanistan’s proud security and defence forces are fully capable of defending its people and country,” Ghani tweeted.

CIA chief: Intelligence will start diminishing

Washington’s ability to collect intelligence will diminish when US troops leave Afghanistan, CIA director William Burns said. “The US government’s ability to collect and act on threats will diminish,” he said.

