Ivanka distancing herself from father Donald Trump to save her husband from…

Michael Cohen, former attorney of Donald Trump, said that his son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump are turning against him as more and more witnesses reveal his role during the January 6 Capitol Hill riots. Jared Kushner previously served as Donald Trump's senior advised throughout his presidency.

Daughter of former US President, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, are seen. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As he testified in front of a grand jury amid investigation by the Department of Justice's (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith, he was reportedly asked if Donald Trump privately admitted to losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, yet pushed “fake” news that the election was rigged.

"Based upon the plethora of reporting surrounding Jared and Ivanka's profiting off their positions as senior advisors [sic] to the President [Donald Trump], coupled with the unholy relationship with Saudi and MBS [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman], the fact that they are not both under significant investigations leads me to believe they are informants," Michael Cohen told Newsweek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Anyone else would have been indicted, prosecuted and convicted," he added. Talking to CNN, Michael Cohen said, "Why would Jack Smith bring Jared Kushner to the table unless you already knew what Jared is going to say. There is no way that Jack Smith brought Jared in there to impeach, you know, the information, or the testimony that he has. That is just not how the grand jury system works.”

As investigations against Donald Trump continue, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump want to separate themselves, he alleged, referring to them as “inside moles.”

“Jared does not want to see the inside of a prison cell. He knows what it's like through his father's eyes, he knows how difficult it was for him and his siblings. He doesn't want to do the same thing to his children,” Michael Cohen said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON