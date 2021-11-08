Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ivy League schools receive bomb threats, officials say ‘unfounded’

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities were among the Ivy League schools that were alerted. Evacuations were conducted and students were asked to avoid campus until police investigations concluded.
A few Ivy League universities were put on alert over the weekend due to multiple unfounded bomb threats. (Getty/iStockphoto/Representational image)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 07:10 AM IST
AP | , Ithaca

Multiple unfounded bomb threats were made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses, university and law enforcement officials said.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats on Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later. Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses. Students were told to avoid campus until local police investigations concluded.

Two days earlier, a bomb threat at Yale forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut. The university resumed normal operations on Friday evening.

Topics
bomb threat ivy league
