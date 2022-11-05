Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jack Dorsey says 'I apologise' amid mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk

Updated on Nov 05, 2022 09:52 PM IST

Jack Dorsey said he knew that many were angry with him and that he owned the responsibility for the situation everyone was in at the moment. He apologised for growing the "company too quickly".

File photo of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder and former chief executive officer, on Saturday issued an apology to those who were working at present and had been laid off since Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging site.

Amid the mass termination of jobs at the San Francisco-based social media giant, Dorsey said he knew that many were angry with him and that he owned the responsibility for the situation everyone was in at the moment. He apologised for growing the "company too quickly".

“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said that while he was grateful for and loved everyone who ever worked at Twitter, he did not expect the feeling to be mutual at the moment or ever.

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand.”

Under its new owner, Twitter Inc has begun laying off a large number of employees and is expected to terminate about half of the company's workforce, according to a report by Reuters.

Topics
jack dorsey twitter
