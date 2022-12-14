Jack Dorsey to give $1 mn per year to Signal app
Published on Dec 14, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Reuters |
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said in a blog post on Tuesday that he will give a grant of $1 million per year to encrypted messaging app Signal, the first in a series of grants he plans to make to support "open internet development."
Social media should not be "owned by a single company or group of companies," and needs to be "resilient to corporate and government influence," Dorsey wrote in a post on Revue, a newsletter service owned by Twitter.
