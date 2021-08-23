Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba hold pro-Taliban rally, expose Pakistan

Pakistan's claims of not supporting terror groups were exposed again on Monday when a rally was organised in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by supporters of insurgent group Taliban. Videos have emerged from the area which show cadres of Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) taking part in the rally and firing celebratory shots in the air.

The leaders of the two outfits later addressed the rallies.

In further embarrassment for the Imran Khan government, some reporters have posted photos of Taliban leader Mullah Baradar and ISI chief Faiz Hameed offering namaz together.

Pakistan was among the first countries which came out in support of Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan in the wake of withdrawal of American forces. PM Imran Khan and many Pakistani ministers have made controversial statements, saying the Taliban are not "bad people" and are trying to govern Afghanistan through principles of Islam.

Days ago, a video emerged from a school in Pakistan where the students were seen praising the Taliban.

A top Republican lawmaker on Sunday alleged that Pakistan and its intelligence service have played a key role in fostering the Taliban and allowing it to eventually take over Afghanistan.

Congressman Steve Chabot, Co-Chair of the India Caucus, said in his address to the virtual gala of Hindu Political Action Committee on Sunday that he applauds the Indian government for welcoming the Afghan religious minorities who have a good reason to fear persecution at the hands of the Taliban and their evil rule.

“In contrast, we all know that Pakistan and particularly its intelligence services played a key role fostering the Taliban and allowing them to eventually take over. It's just disgusting to watch Pakistani officials celebrate the victory of this group that will bring untold brutality to the Afghan people,” Chabot said.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

