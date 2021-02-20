Japan air force officer, US instructor killed in plane crash in Alabama

A Japanese air force officer and a US Air Force instructor pilot were killed in a crash in Alabama, Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said on Saturday.

The Japanese second lieutenant and the US instructor crashed around 8am Japan time on Saturday (5pm CST, 2300 GMT on Friday) as their T-38 was about to land at the Montgomery airport, the Japanese force said in a statement.

The lieutenant was learning manoeuvring and other skills in the US Air Force curriculum to become a fighter pilot, said Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing defence ministry sources.

The statement, which did not name the two, said details of the accident are being investigated.