Earthquake jolts Japan's Miyako island, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 hit Miyako island, southwestern Japan, but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Japan Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.(Representational)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON