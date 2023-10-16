Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Earthquake jolts Japan's Miyako island, no tsunami warning issued

Earthquake jolts Japan's Miyako island, no tsunami warning issued

Reuters |
Oct 16, 2023 04:42 PM IST

Japan Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 hit Miyako island, southwestern Japan, but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Japan Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.(Representational)

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP