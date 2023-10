Earthquake jolts Japan's Miyako island, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 hit Miyako island, southwestern Japan, but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Japan Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.(Representational)

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

