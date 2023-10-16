Earthquake jolts Japan's Miyako island, no tsunami warning issued
Reuters |
Japan Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 hit Miyako island, southwestern Japan, but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics