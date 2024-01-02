Japan earthquake Live updates: Toll rises to 30, all tsunami warnings lifted
Japan earthquake live updates: The island nation has been hit by 155 earthquakes since Monday including a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another over 6.
Japan earthquake live updates: The toll from the powerful earthquake in central Japan rose to 30 on Tuesday, AFP reported citing local authorities. Fourteen people are seriously injured.
The island nation has been hit by 155 earthquakes since Monday including a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another over 6. The major earthquake triggered tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major fire that wreaked destruction overnight.
News footage aired by local media showed toppled buildings, sunken boats at a port, countless charred homes, and locals without power in freezing overnight temperatures.
Here's what more we know about the earthquake in Japan:
- Japan's Met Office has lifted all tsunami warnings and advisories put in place on Monday after the major quake. Officials, however, said that small changes to tidal levels are still possible.
- Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the earthquakes have caused “extensive damage with numerous casualties”.
- Kishida also said that with the tsunami warning lifted, the government will try establishing sea routes to reach isolated areas in the northern Noto peninsula.
- Over 32,000 households in the region remain without power on Tuesday, AFP reported, citing the local energy provider. Several major highways were closed around the epicentre and bullet train services from Tokyo were also suspended.
- The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned more strong shocks could hit in the coming days.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 02, 2024 12:08 PM IST
Japan earthquake: Around 1,000 houses destroyed in Suza
In Suzu, a coastal town of just over 5,000 households near the quake's epicentre, there may have been up to 1,000 houses destroyed, according to its mayor Masuhiro Izumiya.Jan 02, 2024 11:36 AM IST
Japan earthquake live: 'It was such a powerful jolt,' resident says
Tsugumasa Mihara, 73, recounted the moment the earthquake hit the town of Shika. He told AFP: “It was such a powerful jolt. What a terrible way to start the year.”Jan 02, 2024 11:22 AM IST
Japan earthquake live: United States assures help
The United States has said that it is ready to provide any necessary assistance to Japan.
"As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time," US President Joe Biden said.Jan 02, 2024 11:12 AM IST
Japan earthquake live: PM says rescue operations a 'battle against time’
"The search and rescue of those impacted by the quake is a battle against time," Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said during an emergency disaster meeting, according to Reuters.Jan 02, 2024 11:06 AM IST
Japan earthquake live: Rail, flights services hit in Noto province
Many rail services, ferries and flights into the Noto province have been suspended. Noto airport has been shut due to damage to its runway, terminal and access roads, with 500 people stranded inside cars in its parking lot, according to public broadcaster NHK.Jan 02, 2024 10:57 AM IST
Japan earthquake live: Thousands sent to help, struggling to reach worst hit areas
According to Reuters, thousands of army personnel, firefighters and police officers from across the country have been deployed to the worst-hit area in the Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture.Jan 02, 2024 10:51 AM IST
Japan earthquake live: Toll reaches 30
The toll from the powerful earthquake in central Japan rose to 30 on Tuesday, AFP reported, citing local authorities. Fourteen people are seriously injured.
