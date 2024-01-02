Japan earthquake Live updates: Toll rises to 30, all tsunami warnings lifted

Japan earthquake live updates: The toll from the powerful earthquake in central Japan rose to 30 on Tuesday, AFP reported citing local authorities. Fourteen people are seriously injured. Damaged houses are pictured along a street in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024,(AFP)

The island nation has been hit by 155 earthquakes since Monday including a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another over 6. The major earthquake triggered tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major fire that wreaked destruction overnight.



News footage aired by local media showed toppled buildings, sunken boats at a port, countless charred homes, and locals without power in freezing overnight temperatures.

Here's what more we know about the earthquake in Japan: