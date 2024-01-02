Japan earthquake: 155 quakes in a day; PM says ‘numerous casualties’. Top updates
Jan 02, 2024 08:17 AM IST
Japan earthquake updates: The major earthquake in Japan triggered tsunami over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major fire.
Japan has been hit by 155 earthquakes since Monday including a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another over 6, news agency AFP reported, citing the country's meteorological office. The major earthquake triggered tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major fire that wreaked destruction overnight.
News footage aired by local media showed toppled buildings, sunken boats at a port, countless charred homes, and locals without power in freezing overnight temperatures.
Here's the latest we know about the earthquakes in Japan:
- At least six people have been killed as police and local authorities early on Tuesday reported cases of bodies being pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings, AFP reported.
- Japan's Met office told the news agency that all tsunami warnings and advisories put in place on Monday have been lifted. Officials said that small changes to tidal levels are still possible.
- Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the earthquakes have caused “extensive damage with numerous casualties”.
- "Very extensive damage has been confirmed, including numerous casualties, building collapses and fires," he told reporters, describing a "race against time" to rescue victims.
- Kishida said with the tsunami warning lifted, the government will try establishing sea routes to reach isolated areas in the northern Noto peninsula.
- He added that about 100 members of the self-defence forces are current in the quake-hit areas and holding search and rescue operations.
- Over 32,000 households in the region remain without power on Tuesday, AFP reported, citing the local energy provider. Several major highways were closed around the epicentre and bullet train services from Tokyo were also suspended.
- US President Joe Biden has said that the United States was ready to provide any necessary help to Japan after the earthquake. "As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time," he said in a statement.
- The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned residents of possible further quakes in the coming week or so, particularly within the next two to three days.
