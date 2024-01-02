close_game
close_game
News / World News / Japan earthquake: 155 quakes in a day; PM says ‘numerous casualties’. Top updates

Japan earthquake: 155 quakes in a day; PM says ‘numerous casualties’. Top updates

ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2024 08:17 AM IST

Japan earthquake updates: The major earthquake in Japan triggered tsunami over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major fire.

Japan has been hit by 155 earthquakes since Monday including a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another over 6, news agency AFP reported, citing the country's meteorological office. The major earthquake triggered tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major fire that wreaked destruction overnight.

People walk by a building collapsed following an earthquake in Shikamachi, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on January 2.(AP)
People walk by a building collapsed following an earthquake in Shikamachi, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on January 2.(AP)

News footage aired by local media showed toppled buildings, sunken boats at a port, countless charred homes, and locals without power in freezing overnight temperatures.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Here's the latest we know about the earthquakes in Japan:

  • At least six people have been killed as police and local authorities early on Tuesday reported cases of bodies being pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings, AFP reported.
  • Japan's Met office told the news agency that all tsunami warnings and advisories put in place on Monday have been lifted. Officials said that small changes to tidal levels are still possible.

Tsunami alert was issued on Monday across Japan's coast.(HT graphic)
Tsunami alert was issued on Monday across Japan's coast.(HT graphic)
  • Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the earthquakes have caused “extensive damage with numerous casualties”.
  • "Very extensive damage has been confirmed, including numerous casualties, building collapses and fires," he told reporters, describing a "race against time" to rescue victims.
  • Kishida said with the tsunami warning lifted, the government will try establishing sea routes to reach isolated areas in the northern Noto peninsula.
  • He added that about 100 members of the self-defence forces are current in the quake-hit areas and holding search and rescue operations.

A collapsed building caused by an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on January 2, 2024.(Reuters)
A collapsed building caused by an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on January 2, 2024.(Reuters)

  • Over 32,000 households in the region remain without power on Tuesday, AFP reported, citing the local energy provider. Several major highways were closed around the epicentre and bullet train services from Tokyo were also suspended.
  • US President Joe Biden has said that the United States was ready to provide any necessary help to Japan after the earthquake. "As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time," he said in a statement.

    Also Read | Houses damaged, army units dispatched as dozens of earthquakes hit Japan
  • The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned residents of possible further quakes in the coming week or so, particularly within the next two to three days.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out