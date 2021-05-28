Home / World News / Japan health ministry panel approves Pfizer Covid vaccine for 12 yrs and above
Japan health ministry panel approves Pfizer Covid vaccine for 12 yrs and above

The move, which lowers the threshold from 16, follows approvals in the United States and other nations this month for the vaccine to be used for adolescents.
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The move, which lowers the threshold from 16, follows approvals in the United States and other nations this month.(Reuters)

A Japanese health ministry panel approved the use of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above, a ministry official said on Friday.

The move, which lowers the threshold from 16, follows approvals in the United States and other nations this month for the vaccine to be used for adolescents.

