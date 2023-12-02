Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Japan issues tsunami alert after powerful quake hits Philippines

Japan issues tsunami alert after powerful quake hits Philippines

Reuters |
Dec 02, 2023 09:17 PM IST

The tsunami, which is estimated to be 1 metre high, will likely reach Japan as early as 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A tsunami alert has been issued for western Japan's Pacific coast following a major earthquake in the Philippines, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday.

A tsunami alert has been issued for western Japan's Pacific coast following a major earthquake in the Philippines. (Representational Imgae)(AP)

The tsunami, which is estimated to be 1 metre high, will likely reach Japan as early as 1:30 a.m. on Sunday (1630 GMT on Saturday), public broadcaster NHK reported.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
philippines earthquake tsunami warning japan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP