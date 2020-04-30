e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Japan PM says to consult experts on whether to extend state of emergency

Japan PM says to consult experts on whether to extend state of emergency

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking in parliament, also said the situation surrounding the coronavirus epidemic continued to be “severe”.

world Updated: Apr 30, 2020 06:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a protective mask as a precautionary measure amid Covid-19 outbreak.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a protective mask as a precautionary measure amid Covid-19 outbreak.(AP)
         

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that the government would consult experts to decide whether to extend the state of emergency beyond May 6.

Abe, speaking in parliament, also said the situation surrounding the coronavirus epidemic continued to be “severe”.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the government was planning to extend the nationwide state of emergency by about one month.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nations that mandate TB vaccine may have lower Covid death rates
Nations that mandate TB vaccine may have lower Covid death rates
Covid-19 updates: US records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Covid-19 updates: US records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Areas not affected by Covid-19 mostly in rural areas: Data
Areas not affected by Covid-19 mostly in rural areas: Data
Strong link between coronavirus count, bad air: Study
Strong link between coronavirus count, bad air: Study
Knowledge about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is limited, but crucial
Knowledge about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is limited, but crucial
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Police, medical team attacked in Kanpur; ‘won’t tolerate’ warns UP CM Yogi
Police, medical team attacked in Kanpur; ‘won’t tolerate’ warns UP CM Yogi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news