Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Japan PM Suga to step down as Prime Minister: Report
world news

Japan PM Suga to step down as Prime Minister: Report

Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, is competing for the party leader post. On Thursday, Kishida criticised Suga's coronavirus response and urged a stimulus package to combat the pandemic.
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September, citing ill health, has seen his support ratings sink to below 30% as the nation struggles with its worst wave of Covid-19 infections ahead of a general election this year.(REUTERS)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will step down, Kyodo news reported on Friday, and party sources said he would not run in a ruling party leader race in September, setting the stage for his replacement after just one year in office.

Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September, citing ill health, has seen his support ratings sink to below 30% as the nation struggles with its worst wave of Covid-19 infections ahead of a general election this year.

The party leader contest is slated for Sept. 29, and the winner is all but assured of being premier because of the LDP's majority in the lower house. The government has been considering holding the general election on Oct. 17.

Suga was planning to reshuffle his cabinet and party executives, but those plans were no longer valid, two party sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, is competing for the party leader post. On Thursday, Kishida criticised Suga's coronavirus response and urged a stimulus package to combat the pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

Unlike last year, grassroots LDP members will vote along with its members of parliament, which makes the outcome of the party leader race harder to predict. Novice MPs, fearful of losing their seats, may be wary of following their elders' orders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kim Jong Un orders stricter Covid-19 steps after North Korea shuns vaccines

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami announces celebration over US withdrawal: Report

China holds talks with Taliban, opts to keep its embassy in Kabul open

Hurricane Ida: At least 44 dead as flash floods drown US states. 10 points
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP