Home / World News / Japan prepared to provide 300 respirators to India
world news

Japan prepared to provide 300 respirators to India

India is struggling to secure hospital beds and medical oxygen as it battles a surge in coronavirus cases.
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 08:48 AM IST
The death toll in India from the pandemic topped 200,000 on Wednesday.(Bloomberg)

Japan is prepared to provide 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India once talks are finalized, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

Kato did not specify when the respirators and concentrators would be delivered, saying that he hoped they would be provided "swiftly" once discussions with India were finalised.

India is struggling to secure hospital beds and medical oxygen as it battles a surge in coronavirus cases. The death toll in India from the pandemic topped 200,000 on Wednesday.

Japan is prepared to provide 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India once talks are finalized, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

Kato did not specify when the respirators and concentrators would be delivered, saying that he hoped they would be provided "swiftly" once discussions with India were finalised.

India is struggling to secure hospital beds and medical oxygen as it battles a surge in coronavirus cases. The death toll in India from the pandemic topped 200,000 on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP